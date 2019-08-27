How texting during class may hinder college learning

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Looking at a typical college classroom you might see one commonality – students on their cell phones.

As younger generations of students become more entangled in their electronics, it might be hindering their education.

A study from 2013 in the Journal of Media Education reported that 80 percent of students interviewed said a disadvantage to using their device in class was they missed instruction.

22News went to Western New England University and talked with some students about how using their phones in class impacts their learning.

“Only if I deem it important, like a message from my mom or a club saying they want something. But only like a quick burst not a full paragraph,” Western New England University junior Winston Hendricks told 22News when asked if he texted in class.

One professor that we talked to said he’s fine with students texting in class as long as they know there are consequences.

“I believe in personal liberties so if someone wants to or feels the needs to text or shop in class I think they should do the what they need to do,” said Western New England accounting professor Paul Tamolonis.

“But I try to remind them that they’re paying for the opportunity to learn something in class and interact with the class and get taught something right the first time as opposed to pay for it later on in life,” he continued.

While some students said others texting did not distract them, they said they could see how the urge to be noisy could distract others.