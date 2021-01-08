How the 25th Amendment could remove Trump from office

WASHINGTON D.C. (WWLP) – There is talk in Washington about invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office, but how likely is that to actually happen?

The 25th Amendment allows for the replacement of a president who has been deemed quote, “unable to discharge the powers and duties of the office.” It also addresses presidential succession.

Top lawmakers in Washington like Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer have been calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment. Under the 25th Amendment, the Vice President can declare President Trump unfit for office, which could lead to his removal. But, certain things would also have to happen.

Pence would need a majority of the Cabinet to support him. Political Consultants Tony Cignoli and Paul Robbins both told 22News, this wouldn’t be easy, with a cabinet of Trump loyalists. But, if the VP and Cabinet did declare the president incapacitated, Trump could reclaim his powers by writing to legislative leaders and declaring his ability to do the job.

If the VP and Cabinet members object, the matter then moves over to Congress. It would require a two-thirds vote in both chambers to strip the president of his powers. At that point, Vice-President Pence would finish out Trump’s Term until Inauguration Day on January 20th.

Pelosi said if Pence does not act, then the House would consider impeachment to remove him from office. This move would be largely symbolic though, since there would be little time for a Senate trial before Trump’s term ends in 12 days.