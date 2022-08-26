(WWLP) – Millions of Americans are set to receive student loan forgiveness. 22News is working for you, with a closer look at how those suffering financially from student loan debt, can get back on track.

According to the experts, the best thing people can do is research and ask for help when it comes to their student loan debt, you may qualify for additional assistance.

Applications are currently being accepted for the PSLF program. This is the Public Service Student Loan Forgiveness program. The PSLF Program forgives the remaining balance on your Direct Loans after you have made 120 qualifying monthly payments under a qualifying repayment plan while working full-time for a qualifying employer, such as a government job or non profit.

Currently a waiver is in place, so borrowers may also receive credit for past periods of repayment that would otherwise not qualify for PSLF, but time is running out to apply. Applications will not be accepted after October 31.

The director of education at Cambridge credit counseling says the number of people who don’t realize they qualify for programs or waivers is alarming.

“Everyday at least one of our 17 calls that are booked will come from someone who would have qualified for relief in 2017 if someone just prepared them for it,” said Director of Education, Cambridge Credit Counseling & President of the Financial Counseling Association of America.

Unless a borrower overpaid on direct loans, there is no way they can have that money refunded. There’s more information online about current relief programs. But there is a wait time on the Federal Student Aid website, due to the high volume of visitors.