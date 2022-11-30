(WWLP) – The holidays are a time when many people fall deeper into debt, but it doesn’t need to be that way.

According to CNBC, so far this November, consumers have spent $107 billion online overall, up nearly 10% from last year, after record-breaking Black Friday and Cyber Monday spending. Yet, roughly 60% of Americans were living paycheck to paycheck, heading into the month.

This year, more shoppers are relying heavily on credit cards and flexible payment plans to make their purchases, causing them to fall even deeper into debt. But, experts say it’s not too late to avoid the same financial pitfalls this season, with just a few simple changes.

If your credit card balance already seems unmanageable, it’s time to cut it up and focus on paying it off. Add up what you’ve purchased so far, set a budget for the rest of the season, and challenge yourself to save money every week.