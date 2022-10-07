(WWLP) – “Phishing” scams have been around for years, and they are a popular way for scammers to steal your credit cards and personal information. 22News is working for you with ways to protect yourself.

Never provide your personal information in response to an unsolicited request. Never provide your password over the phone, or in response to an unsolicited Internet request.

Review account statements regularly, to ensure all charges are correct. If you are unsure about something, call the company directly. Phishing scams can do severe damage to your financial history and personal reputation, which can take years to fix.