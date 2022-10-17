(WWLP) – With Election day almost here in the U.S., voters have a few choices this election season, beyond just the candidates they’re voting for. Like how they plan to cast their vote.

Options include voting at a polling location on election day, casting a mail-in ballot, or voting early. Early voting will begin this coming weekend, on Saturday, Oct. 22. Local communities have scheduled times and locations for early voting. You can find that information through your city clerk.

Massachusetts voters to decide on new governor

Campaign season gives voters the chance to think about candidates and hear exactly what they support and plan to do if they take office.

This past week, former state representative Geoff Deihl and Attorney General Maura Healy took on a variety of issues as they both fought to become Massachusetts Governor. The discussion focused on a variety of topics from the economy to abortion rights and everything in between.

Including housing, transportation, climate change, the opioid crisis, and education. The recent MCAS results showed that only 20 percent of elementary and middle schoolers from low-income families are meeting expectations.

During the state primary, Healey took 85 percent of the votes for the democratic nomination

And Deihl won the republican nomination with just over 55 percent.

Massachusetts will hold two full weeks of early in-person voting from October 22 through November 4th. Mail-in ballot applications must arrive at least 5 business days before election day.

Making the deadline Tuesday, November 1st at 5:00 p.m. If you’re sending the applications by mail, it’s recommended you do so immediately, to avoid mail carrier delays. Normal voting will be held on November 8th.