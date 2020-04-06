How to clean your groceries amid coronavirus pandemic

How to disinfect different types of groceries amid the coronavirus pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The CDC is now recommending the general public to wear cloth, homemade face masks when not at home, especially in crowded areas like grocery stores.

Wiping down your grocery cart with disinfectant is also recommended.

But that’s how you keep yourself safe while shopping, what about once you get home?

Wash your hands, but don’t forget about cleaning your food. When you bring the food in, wipe down what you can with disinfectant, and place it in a clean spot of your kitchen. That includes boxes and cans. A wet cloth with soap works too. When finished, wipe down the counter space that you used to put the non-sterile food onto.

Wash your fruits and vegetables well in cold water for at least 20 to 30 seconds, and for harder vegetables like potatoes and carrots, you can use a scrub brush with water. You do not need a special rinse solution.

If you want to take extra precautions, buy fruits and vegetables that are frozen or already packaged.