YORKVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNYU) – Local heating company, Fred F. Collis & Sons, shared a few tips on how you can get the most out of your home heating oil.

“So one of the things that we suggest, especially on oil units, is annual service,” said John Collis, Co-Owner of Fred F. Collis & Sons. “Our company provides tune-ups – so we’ll come out and do the maintenance on your heating system to make sure it’s burning efficiently.”

He continued, “Also making sure if it’s a forced-air furnace that you have a clean filter in the system.”

Another option is to have an energy audit done on your home to check for proper installation and air sealing, as well as keeping the heat in your home low during the day.

“It may require putting an extra blanket on your bed or wearing a sweatshirt around the house, but if you’re able to just notch that down one or two degrees from what you’re usually comfortable at, that can save you quite a bit of money, especially with the increased costs,” said Collis.