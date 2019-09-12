How to get to The Big E and where to park

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s that time of year again when people from all over New England come to western Massachusetts to enjoy The Big E. 22News is Working For You with how to get there and where to park.

Getting to The Big E

Driving

From Connecticut/South

I-91 North Exit 3 toward Route 5 North to Route 147 West, follow less than a mile to Gate 9

I-91 North Exit 6 & follow signs

I-91 North Exit 9 to 9B & follow signs

From Worcester/Boston/East

Mass Pike (I-90W) to Exit 4 toward Route 5 South to Route 147 West, follow less than a mile to Gate 9

From The Berkshires/Albany/West

Mass Pike (I-90E) to Exit 4 toward Route 5 South to Route 147 West, follow less than a mile to Gate 9

From Vermont

I-91 South to Exit 13B toward Route 5 South, to Route 147 West, follow less than a mile to Gate 9

Traffic impacts

The Morgan-Sullivan Bridge, connecting Agawam and West Springfield, is under construction. As a result, it’s down to one lane of traffic in each direction.

The traffic lights surrounding the Big E will be synced up to avoid excess confusion.

You can view live traffic conditions using the live traffic map below.

Shuttles to The Big E

Uber & Lyft to The Big E

Drop-off/pick-up at Gate 9A (Address: 875 Memorial Avenue, West Springfield)

Parking at The Big E