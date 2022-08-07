CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is working for you with bringing you the signs that your pet is in heat stroke. It could be life saving for your animal if you know the warning signs of a heatstroke in your pet.

According to animal experts dogs with short noses or snouts like, Pugs, French Bulldogs, and British Bulldogs, are breeds that are especially prone to heatstroke on hot days. Also, pets that are overweight, have a heavy coat, or any kind of respiratory problem are also very susceptible to heat illness.

Some of the signs of heat stroke in your pet include:

Heavy panting

An inability to calm down, even when lying down

Your pet’s gums are a dark red color

A fast pulse rate

The inability to get up

If you suspect your pet is suffering heat stroke, bring it to the vet immediately.