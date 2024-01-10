CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Rain and melting snow caused flooding around Massachusetts on Wednesday and those flood waters could end up in your basement… if they haven’t already.

Flooding in your basement could become costly, but a trip to your local hardware store could save you time and money. Rain and melting snow flooded parts of western Massachusetts. These floods didn’t stay on the roads, with some basements seeing over two inches of water.

Bob Couture with Restoration 1 laid out what to do if you see water in your basement, “If you’re seeing that, it’s looking for where that water coming from. If it’s raining, there’s not much you can do. Calling a restoration company, they’ll come and suck that water out.”

Your best option in order to solve a leak isn’t what you do after, but what you do beforehand. Fixing a flooded basement could cost you upwards of $3,000 in repairs, but can be avoided if you prepare.

Having items such as gutter extensions, sandbags, and a sump pump, could determine whether you have a puddle or a lake in your basement.

Bob Parent from Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam points out the number one mistake when it comes to basement flooding, “Preparedness. Be ready beforehand. Know that you have an issue with water, do what you can do beforehand. Clear away the water from the house, clear away the snow from the house. Do what you can do before the water comes in.”

Make sure you know what equipment you need, such as what type of pump to buy and gutter extensions that fit your gutter system. If you think this might not apply to you, about 98% of homes with basements will experience water damage, according to iProperty Management.