LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Spending on the holidays this year might have drained your wallet, and you might be wondering how to regain your losses, heading into the New Year.

The New Year could bring with it bills you accumulated from holiday spending. If you find yourself in this situation, there are a few methods you can use to get back on track, and avoid owing interest. Experts say one option is to set a strict budget for yourself. This will help you prioritize your spending and cut back on unnecessary expenses.

“You have give up things like a cup of coffee everyday for a month, you have stop going out so much,” said Senior Vice President of Investments at Raymond James Financial, Mark Teed. “You just have to get back so you don’t keep that bill on your credit card, which just starts to cycle at about 29 percent interest, so you almost have to get rid of that immediately.”

If you want to save even more, he says, try saving 10 percent of your gross pay each week. As soon as you start growing this money, don’t touch it and let it grow slowly and compound over time.

