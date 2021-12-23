How to prepare for the busiest travel day of the holiday season

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – With Christmas, Kwanzaa and New Year’s Day all happening within the next few days this Thursday is projected to be the busiest holiday travel day!

According to AAA, the busiest days are predicted to be Thursday December 23rd and Monday January 3rd. They predict that around six million people are expected to fly for the holidays.

At Bradley International Airport, they expect near pre-pandemic travel volumes. The busiest travel times are until 7:00 a.m. so they’re recommending you get to the airport at least 90 minutes before your flight.

The TSA says don’t forget to pack your patience, as lines are long and they’ve had multiple days of screening over 2 million people at airports. To keep passengers safe everyone two years and older is required to wear a mask inside an airport and on the plane.

The CDC is recommending only fully vaccinated people travel this holiday season. You don’t need a negative COVID test to fly domestically, but public health officials do recommend getting tested before seeing loved ones.

There is a testing site at Bradley International open seven days a week located near the baggage claim.