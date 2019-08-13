How to prevent toxic algae in your pool

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s necessary to keep the water in your pool circulating and clean to avoid algae, an aquatic plant that can be dangerous.

You’ve probably seen it before, a pool that’s been neglected a little too long, and starting to turn green. That’s from a build up of algae.

Algae has been talked about a lot recently after a North Carolina woman’s dogs died just hours after swimming in a pond with blue-green algae. But it’s important to remember that algae is not exclusive to natural bodies of water.

“I guess I feel bad for the lady but it’s something that a pet owner should be aware of,” Charlie Pepler, a Springfield resident, told 22News.

Algae can be avoided in your backyard pool as well. There are a few easy steps to follow to do so.

“Right when it gets hot, what happens is your pool will start to build up algae and things like that, so you’ve got to balance it out with the chemicals with the chlorine or indoor shock and things like that,” Matthew Robidoux, the assistant manager at Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam, told 22News.

“When your pool turns green, everybody knows when your pool turns green, that’s not good to swim in.”

Your pool’s pH or acidity level should be between 7.4 to 7.6. You can check it with a pH testing kit. Periodically using chlorine or bromine will keep the water sanitized.

Your sanitizer sometimes needs help from shock. It’s best to add shock at night, and then run your pump for at least 8 hours.

Circulation is also important.

Running your pump and filter every day will remove dirt and other contaminants. A net skimmer can clear larger debris. Quickly repair any damage to pool walls, and remove any algae or mold.

It helps to keep to a maintenance schedule where you should skim, brush and vacuum your pool at least every week.