(WWLP) – Hearing loss in the United States is the third most common chronic condition, following high blood pressure and arthritis. It’s not just an issue for older people.

According to the CDC, work-related hearing loss is a risk found in every industry. Almost all work-related hearing damage is permanent and can impact quality of life, including increasing risks of depression.

You can assess the risk level at your workplace by measuring sound levels. If you have to raise your voice to speak with someone at arm’s length, the noise level is likely hazardous.

To reduce exposure, take breaks, invest in quieter equipment, or increase the distance between you and the source of the noise.



