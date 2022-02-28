AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Inflation was already a punch to the purse but now you may be wondering what sanctions for Russia will mean for your budget, particularly if you have a fixed income.

The expert 22News spoke with Cambridge Credit Counseling said with times like these it’s best to prepare for the worst and hope for the best.

Martin Lynch, the Director at Education at Cambridge Credit Counseling said, “The Ukrainian’s are fighting for their freedom when we’re paying 10 or 20 cents more for gas. It’s all relative, but I don’t want to minimize the impact it will have on a family’s finances.”



He said with the rise in costs we’re seeing from inflation and sanctions. The best thing you can do is prepare a crisis budget in case streams of income like overtime stop.



Lynch also said, “I prioritize my budget. I know what I’ll eliminate. at least temporarily and hope that it doesn’t go any further than that. But having those little crisis budgets in place will help you get ready.”

Nancy from lives on a fixed income she said when it comes to times like these right now it’s all about adapting and that’s something she learned from her parents.



“My mom and dad were born and raised during the Depression so they kind of taught us all kinds of different things to, you’re not bad, there’s always somebody worse off than you are,” said Nancy Gates.