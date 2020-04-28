How to protect your pets from spring pests

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Spring and summer are a time for outdoor fun with your family and friends, but that includes your extended family as well: your pets.

Warmer temperatures, in combination with more time outside, bring a risk for fleas, mosquitoes, ticks and other harmful pests. When it comes to prevention problems for your pet, yourself, and your home, there are a few easy steps to take.

After spending time outside, inspect your pet. Brush them to remove debris and insects, especially if your pet was in a wooded area or tall grass. If your dog has loose face skin or wrinkles, check those areas as well. Don’t forget pads of feet. If your pet has long hair, it might help to get a spring and summer haircut, to help with the process of inspecting them and keeping them cool. Also regularly check for skin irritations, and keep an eye out for excessive scratching or licking.

Clean and bathe them often with a shampoo for killing pests.

Keep your lawn and backyard clean and keep the grass short, since pests love tall, unkempt grass. Repair screen doors, and clean up any areas of standing water that attract mosquitoes.

Cleaning up goes for inside too, regularly clean your pet’s bedding, toys, and food and drink bowls. Vacuuming your floors and even furniture regularly prevents pests from breeding.

And finally, don’t forget to talk to your veterinarian about a pest preventative, whether for a cat or dog.

If you take all these preventative measures, and your dog or cat still gets a tick, use tweezers to pull it off slowly, leaving nothing left attached. Discard it in the toilet, and wash your hands. It’s important to prevent and recognize pests on your pet, because diseases carried by ticks, like Lyme disease, can be dangerous.