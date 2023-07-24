CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — With the rising temperatures heading our way this week, there is one thing you can expect to see more of; bees flying around. 22News takes a look at why there are more bees now and what you can do to protect yourself from them.

Bob Russell from American Pest Solutions says people can expect a lot more bees like yellowjackets flying around this summer, “You get to mid July and these colonies start to grow at a rapid pace. So right now you are seeing the peak of development really ramping up.”

He says some ways to keep bees away from your home are to inspect your home and yard regularly for signs of bee colonies to avoid giving bees a space to build their nest on your home or on trees.

Below is a white faced hornets nest and bees use their mandibles to nip off bits of any type of wood like fences and even tree bark to make it.

When trying to get rid of bees, Russell says if a yellowjacket bee builds a nest in a seem on your home, it can be treated but there are some safety precautions.

“The worst thing you can do is seal the opening because you’re going to force all those bees inside the structure,” added Russell.

And if you have allergic reactions to insect bites or stings an Agawam resident says you should have an EpiPen with you at all times. He says his first time getting stung by a bee was not very pleasant.

“I was foaming at the mouth and I didn’t have an EpiPen at work, and I ended up in the hospital. They worked for me for 20 minutes in the ambulance,” expressed Daniel Tourville from Agawam.

From 2000–2017, there was more than 1,000 deaths from hornet, wasp, and bee stings