(WWLP) – Millions of Americans suffer from high blood pressure every year, the “silent killer”. People with high blood pressure usually display no symptoms, which can lead to serious health problems including heart disease or stroke.

To reduce your risk of getting high blood pressure making healthier lifestyle changes is the first step.

Eating a well-balanced low sodium diet, limiting alcohol consumption and smoking, taking part in regular physical activity, and managing stress are just a few ways you can keep your blood pressure in check.

Be sure to talk to your doctor and monitor your blood pressure levels regularly. If you have symptoms like blurred vision, lightheadedness, fainting, or fatigue it is encouraged to seek medical help immediately.