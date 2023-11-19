CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) —

It is important to know how to handle black ice. But first let’s go over precipitation types. Rain is mainly associated with warm air, and we get more snow, sleet and freezing rain when temperatures are below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. When we see these below freezing conditions there is a potential for the road to get icy and slippery.

If you lose control of your vehicle while driving here’s what you should do: