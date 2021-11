(WWLP) – With consumers seeing rising costs in everything from groceries to gas, one way some people can save money is on their internet bill.

If you have home internet and didn’t buy your modem or modem or router device, you’re likely paying a monthly rental fee to your internet provider.

These fees can add up quickly. By switching to a compatible modem you supply yourself, consumers can avoid this fee and pocket the monthly fee they would otherwise be paying.