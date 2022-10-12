(WWLP) – While Americans are opening their hearts and wallets to help victims of Hurricane Ian, scammers are playing on people’s emotions.

People across the country are receiving calls, texts, emails, or messages over social media asking donors to send money donations for Hurricane Ian victims. The FBI’s Tampa office has tweeted a warning about “scammers trying to use a natural disaster like Hurricane Ian to steal your money, your personal information, or both.”

To avoid falling victim to a scam always use caution and do your research when you’re looking to donate to charitable causes. And never click links or open any email attachments sent from someone you don’t know.