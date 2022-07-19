(WWLP) – Demand for used cars is high right now, signaling an opportunity for potential scammers.

22news is working for you, with ways to spot a fake used car listing.

One common scam right now involves listings on sites like Craigslist, Facebook marketplace or other online platforms.

The seller will offer the make and model you are looking for at an amazing price, from another town, but they can’t find time to deliver the car.

So, they ask if you can pay a transport company and the car will be all yours, but it never gets delivered.

You can protect yourself by watching out for prices that are too good to be true and making sure you lay eyes on the car before you agree to buy it. Contact the seller by phone and never wire finds.