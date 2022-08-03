(WWLP) – The prediction for Thursday is for high temperatures of close to 100 degrees. Staying hydrated is one of the easiest ways to avoid heat-related illnesses, but how much water should one drink?

How to protect yourself from the heat

Health experts say if you feel thirsty you could already be mildly dehydrated. For the general population, water will do the trick when it comes to keeping enough fluids in your body.

Plain old water will do the trick for most people. Adding electrolytes or salt is good for people expending extra energy in the heat such as construction workers, soldiers or athletes.

The Mayo Clinic recommends about 15.5 cups of fluids for men and 11.5 for women. However, 20-percent of that will likely come from eating rather than drinking.

Fruits and vegetables like water and spinach have huge water contents and can help you stay hydrated. Our bodies are made up anywhere from 55 to 78 percent water, so it needs to be replenished.

How about sports drinks? Should you drink them? Additional electrolytes can be found in sports drinks or in supplements found in the health section of grocery stores.

Signs of dehydration include headache, fatigue, and dizziness, which all make someone more prone to heatstroke.

Keep a glass of water or water body with you during hot temperatures as a reminder to keep drinking throughout the day.