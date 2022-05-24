(WWLP) – Memorial weekend is coming up, and millions of Americans will be taking to the roads to travel for the holiday weekend, reaching pre-pandemic levels.

22News is working for you on how to stay safe out on the roads.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly 43-thousand people died on US roadways last year. Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety say there are ways you can help save lives on the road this weekend and all year-round, and that’s by driving sober, obeying traffic and safety laws at all times, and don’t forget to have everyone buckle up.

They add that unbuckled fatalities and speeding are two of the major reasons for increased deaths on the road.