How to tell if tree on your property is rotting

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Trees came toppling down Tuesday night, something that Longmeadow residents have grown used to dealing with.



“I mean we’ve had a lot of storms, it seems like Longmeadow is vulnerable,” said Rachel Krotenberg. “A lot of trees are down.”

“A few things you can look for are certainly fruiting mushrooms around the base of the trees or any branches or stems or evidence or decay,” said Alexander Sherman, Springfield City Forester.

You should also look out for missing bark or deep marks. Also if you see a crack in the trunk, there’s a high likelihood the tree is starting to split.



Sherman also pointed out that softwood tree species like oak are more likely to be susceptible to rotting.

And there are ways you can mitigate decay, like through pruning. Be sure to consult with a certified arborist before deciding to cut it down.

