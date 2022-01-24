How to tell if your mask is counterfeit

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many people are upgrading to higher-quality N95 and KN95 masks but the problem of counterfeit products is becoming more and more of an issue.

Are N95 masks safe for children?

The key, according to experts, is to look for products approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH). Approved masks will have the NIOSH logo and T-C identification number NIOSH

A few other ways to spot a fake mask is, NIOSH-approved high filtration masks will always have headband straps rather than ear-loops. Real high-quality masks will also never have decorative add-ons like sequins.