How to watch Texas basketball vs. Oklahoma State for the Big 12 Tournament title

KANSAS CITY (KXAN) — It’s a Big 12 Tournament Championship game perhaps few expected — No. 13 Texas vs. No. 12 Oklahoma State. If the Longhorns win, this will be the fist ever Big 12 Tournament title for any team from the Lone Star State.

Texas will be rested. It advanced after Kansas had to withdraw due to a player testing positive for COVID-19. Kansas was one of at least three teams this past week forced to pull out of conference tournaments, joining Duke and Virginia.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys got to the championship the old fashioned way. They stunned top-seeded Baylor Bears 83-74 Friday, giving the Bears just their second loss of the season. Oklahoma State trailed with just under six minutes to go, but freshman star point guard Cade Cunningham led the comeback. He finished with 25 points.

Texas vs. Oklahoma State in the regular season

Texas and Oklahoma State split their season series with each team winning on their home court. Texas beat the Cowboys 77-74 on Dec. 20 at the Erwin Center but lost to them 75-67 in the Feb. 6 rematch in Stillwater.

Texas is favored in this title tilt. The William Hill Sports Book lists the Longhorns as a 3-point favorite as of noon on Saturday.

How to watch or listen

Tip-off from Kansas City is set for 5 p.m. on ESPN.

Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Fran Fraschilla (color commentator), and Holly Rowe (sideline reporter) will call the game.

You can also catch it on the radio on the Longhorn IMG Radio Network. That’s on 104.9 FM, 99.3 FM and 98.5 FM in the Austin area or look up your local Longhorn station.