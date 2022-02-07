How western Massachusetts highway crews fix roads for pothole season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You can call this a pothole alert, because with every winter storm, western Massachusetts takes one step closer to the dreaded pothole season.

Once the weather warms up-all that moisture seeping under the roads will eventually explode into potholes. During the early part of the Pothole season, western Massachusetts highway crews will apply a filler known as cold patch.

“It’s not ideal, it’s a temporary fix. But in the springtime when the asphalt plants are opening up, with regular hot mix, that’s a more permanent solution that’ll last through next winter,” said Vinny from the Springfield DPW.

Experience has taught us that potholes start appearing very soon, long before the hot patch can cover the crevices providing protection against tire damage.