How Western wildfire smoke is travelling to Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Smoke from the wildfires out west and over Canada once again obscured the sky in western Massachusetts in a layer of smoke and haze.

The vertically integrated smoke map, which is the accumulation of smoke from the ground all the way up high in the sky, was lit up locally not only Tuesday afternoon but into Wednesday afternoon as well. What affects western Massachusetts the most is smoke at the surface, which isn’t as high as the smoke in the entirety of the sky, but was still significant enough to trigger an air quality alert Tuesday.

Surface smoke was highest north Tuesday afternoon and will still be present across the area Wednesday. So, how did it get here? Well, it hitched a ride on the jet stream, which is positioned in the perfect way to drag that smoke from the west right into New England.