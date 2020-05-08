Howling while housebound

(WVIR/NBC News) Sherwood Avenue in Staunton, Virginia is known for its epic Halloweens and the ultimate trick-or-treating experience.

Now the neighborhood is gaining attention for their response to being housebound during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many who live on Sherwood Avenue are now howling each evening.

When 7 p.m. comes, the neighborhood comes alive, and Steve Talley leads the pack.

“It’s a remarkable thing,” Talley says. “I start it off, and everybody just starts howling.”

