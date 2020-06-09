HUD awarding $73.6-million for homeless prevention programs

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)–U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is awarding more than $73.7 million in Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) funding to Massachusetts communities to support homeless individuals and families, and those at risk of becoming homeless because of hardships such as job loss, wage reduction, or illness due to COVID-19.

This funding is part of $2.96 billion being awarded nationally and is in addition to the $30.4 million in ESG grant funding announced for Massachusetts after President Trump signing the CARES Act. View state and territory funding allocations here.

Congress has provided $4 billion for HUD’s ESG program for local governments to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus among individuals and families who are homeless, receiving homeless assistance, or are at risk of becoming homeless.

The Massachusetts funding allocated can be used to:

Make more emergency shelters available for homeless individuals and families.

Operate emergency shelters by providing food, rent, security, maintenance, repair, fuel, equipment, insurance, utilities, furnishings, and supplies necessary for their operation.

Provide Hotel/Motel Vouchers for homeless families and individuals.

Provide essential services to people experiencing homelessness including childcare, education services, employment assistance, outpatient health services, legal services, mental health services, substance abuse treatment services, and transportation.

Prevent individuals from becoming homeless and rapidly rehouse homeless individuals.

Massachusetts ESG CARES Act Funding

MA Grants ESG Round 2 ESG Round 1 Total allocation

Boston $23,348,669 $5,195,210 $28,543,879

Cambridge $2,268,869 $787,948 $3,056,817

Fall River $1,275,287 $866,031 $2,141,318

Lawrence $1,138,406 $526,348 $1,664,754

Lowell $2,610,376 $632,876 $3,243,252

Lynn $4,004,861 $751,083 $4,755,944

New Bedford $1,576,274 $805,424 $2,381,698

Newton $905,007 $578,393 $1,483,400

Quincy $1,237,584 $550,900 $1,788,484

Somerville $632,359 $750,831 $1,383,190

Springfield $3,951,604 $1,160,338 $5,111,942

Worcester $2,715,383 $1,327,821 $4,043,204

MA State Balance $27,939,981 $16,474,052 $44,414,033

MA Totals: $73,604,660 $30,407,255 $104,011,915