HUD renews funding for homeless support programs in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP)–More than $96.8-million has been awarded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to renew support to 212 Massachusetts homeless assistance programs.

This funding is part of $2.5 billion in HUD Continuum of Care (CoC) funding being awarded nationally to provide support to 6,597 local programs serving individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

Due to the pandemic, the funding renews grants for existing programs. This process was dramatically streamlined because communities have been and will continue to be consumed with COVID-19 response and have limited capacity to participate in the traditional CoC competition.

HUD’s Continuum of Care grant funding supports multiple programs that assist individuals and families experiencing homelessness, particularly those living in places not meant for habitation, located in sheltering programs, or at imminent risk of experiencing homeless.

Each year, HUD serves more than a million people through emergency shelter, transitional, and permanent housing programs.

You can find out all of the state and local funding awards for homeless projects on the HUD website.