“Hula Hoop Tree” faces uncertain future

(KWWL) An Iowa roadside attraction has been slowly gaining attention over the last few years, and now it may be at risk of shutting down because of its own popularity.

The Hula Hoop Tree is located just outside Amber, along County Home Road 23.

“It’s beautiful and whimsical,” says Georgia Sack, an employee at Yogi’s Inc. in Monticello.

“It’s so out of place and silly,” adds Chris Nadge, who also works at Yogi.

Sack and Nadge have been watching the tree grow in fame and hoops since 2015.

It all began when their carpool group first noticed a single hoop in the tree after a storm.

