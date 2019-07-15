Humidity creates ideal conditions for mosquitoes

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The risk for mosquito bites is expected to rise with this week’s humidity levels.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said West Nile was detected in mosquitoes collected in Boston on July 3rd.

There haven’t been any human or animal cases of the virus in this state so far this year.

However, there were 49 confirmed cases of West Nile virus in Massachusetts last year, the most ever recorded in a single year in Massachusetts.

ways to prevent mosquito bites.

Experts recommend using the right type of bug spray. The Department of Public Health said the most effective mosquito repellents contain DEET or Lemon Eucalyptus.

You should also wear long sleeves and pants during peak mosquito time, which is between dusk and dawn.

Lastly, you can mosquito proof your house by repairing any holes in your window screens, and draining any stagnant water outside.