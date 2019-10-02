Hundreds attend Sarasota funeral of veteran with no family

Breaking News
SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hundreds of people showed up to a veteran’s funeral in Sarasota after learning the man had no family.

Edward K. Pearson passed August 31. He was 80 years old.

Because Pearson had no immediate family to come to his funeral, the public is welcome to attend.

His public service will be held Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 12:30 p.m. at the Sarasota National Cemetery.

The cemetery is located at 9810 State Road 72 in Sarasota.

Watch the full service here:

WFLA NOW: Funeral for Veteran without family

FUNERAL FOR VETERAN WITH NO FAMILY: People all over the country are tuning in so Edward Pearson isn't alone. Pearson, an 80-year-old Army Veteran, died in Naples last month without any family. His Story >> https://bit.ly/2oUDFKk

Posted by WFLA News Channel 8 on Tuesday, October 1, 2019

