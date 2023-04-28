SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Girls Inc. held its “Spirit of Girls” event Friday night to raise money for free summer programming for local youth.

Girls Inc. of the Valley`s annual signature event was held at the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, where hundreds were dressed in red in support of the organization.

Girls Inc. is on its way to raising $100,000, already reaching 60% of its fundraising goal. “Just to be confident about making other friends, communicating, and having a sisterhood of support, they should really check out the programs at Girl’s Inc of the Valley,” says Executive Director for Girls Inc. of the Valley, Suzanne Parker.

Girls Inc. Member, Kylie McKenzie tells 22News, “It’s a huge community of girls and diversity and encouragement; It’s such a big community and you just feel loved and welcomed.”