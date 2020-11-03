Hundreds line up before polls open to vote in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFILED, Mass. (WWLP) – There were many ways for people to cast their vote in this election, from in-person early voting, to mail in ballots, to regular election day voting.

Hundreds of people were lined up in the cold rain in West Springfield before the polls opened Tuesday, waiting to cast their vote in the 2020 general election.

“There’s just something about waking up on election day to come vote that’s exciting,” said Heather Strong of West Springfield. “This is why I was here a half hour early, the fact that there were already record numbers for early voting, I figured today was going to be a very busy day here.”

More than two million people already submitted ballots during early voting, but voters today said they like the tradition of voting on Election Day.

“I always come on election day to do this in person,” explained Troy Henke. “I enjoy the process first and foremost. And, Massachusetts actually has a very purist old way of doing so, very simple. We’ve never had any issues with a vote count, so why change it if it’s worked so well for so long?”

People who voted at West Springfield High School this morning told 22News they just want to know that their vote gets counted.

“I got two absentee ballots in the mail, so what does that tell you?” said Mark Kenney. “I don’t know who’s tracking this stuff, but one man one vote. I want to make sure it counts. That’s why I’m waiting in line in the rain.”

“I want to make sure my voice is heard. I don’t trust the send-in ballots,” said Mike DeAngelo.

“Things catching on fire or going in missing. I want to make sure my vote gets in,” explained Courtney Sepulveda.

Secretary of State William Galvin believes the total number of voters could reach a record-breaking 3.6 million by the end of the day.