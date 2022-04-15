MIDTOWN, MANHATTAN – After returning home from the military, it’s not always easy for veterans to find work, so on the second floor of the Hilton hotel in Midtown, opportunity awaited for this unique group on Thursday. All they had to do was walk in. They were greeted by over 40 companies waiting to hire people.



The veterans job fair by Recruit Military, a company that connects employers to military job seekers, helps veterans who are transitioning out of the military.



Chris Stevens, the senior vice president, says companies are also looking to hire veteran spouses.

“The husband or the wife might be deployed and the true hero is taking care of the car that broke, home, the kids are sick, trying to get school and so forth,” Stevens said. “They’re really adaptable in unique situations. They’ve proven that over and over and over and over again.”

The companies range from Amazon to Mattress Firm to the Secret Service. There were even law enforcement agencies recruiting from California and Maryland.

ABC Supply is a wholesale building supplier that provides contractors, builders, and roofers throughout the country and Mike Anderson; the district manager of the western New England district says they love hiring veterans.

“They have leadership skills that we look for where they can take a team, lead a team, engage the team as they do with their backgrounds with the military,” Anderson said.

Edgar Irizarry is currently on a COVID mission with the National Guard and was browsing Thursday to see which employer can provide what he’s looking for.

“Better salary, better benefits of course,” Irizarry said. “It’s really a career, not a job. That’s the route that I’m going for. Once I get to that vendor, if they say the right things, maybe I’ll make a choice.”

With homelessness and suicide rates high among veterans, the Disabled American Veterans group sponsored the event and was there providing resources on services and benefits.

The job fair is the last in-person event in New York for Recruit Military this year, but they do have a virtual national recruitment event happening next month on May 24.



To register for that event, click here.