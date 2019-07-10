Hundreds of rats removed from North Carolina home

(WRAL/NBC News) Hundreds rats and an assortment of other animals were removed from a Cary, North Carolina home Tuesday.

Several officials in white hazmat suits were seen entering and leaving the home with animal cages and kennels, many of which were stacked outside the house.

According to officials, there were 252 live rats and five dead rats in the home, along with two dogs, a cat, two lizards and a turtle.

Allan Cain, the Town of Cary’s public safety director, said someone asked town officials to conduct a welfare check on the animals.

That prompted a visit on Monday by animal control officials, who apparently determined that they should be removed.

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An animal welfare investigation is underway at a home in Cary.

Officials with the town of Cary tell CBS 17 there were dogs, cat, turtles, guinea pigs, and rats inside the home on Rose Street.

Crews spent all day removing the pets from the home.

Neighbors say the woman who lives in the home loved animals so much, she got in over her head. They say she wanted to rescue every single animal she came across.

“It’s abnormal,” said neighbor, Jim Curtis. “It’s a hoarding situation or a situation where someone loves animals so much they just can’t limit their love.”

Curtis says he first realized something was going on when rats started roaming the streets. He says the rats even did some damage to his camper.

“We’re a little concerned about the welfare of the community, our block, our street because the rats have been getting out and when they get out they get trapped and they also have gotten into people’s cars and into our camper,” Curtis said.

Allan Cane, with the town of Cary, says animal control got a welfare call about a dog on Saturday.

On Monday they were able to get inside the home and discovered several hundred pets. On Tuesday, animal control came out to remove the animals.



“It’s sad and difficult not only for the pets and the homeowner. The neighborhood is now concerned for her and there is no public safety issue we’re aware of at moment,” said Allan Cane, Director of Public Safety for the Town of Cary.

CBS 17 caught up with Talena Chavis before she left with a couple dozen rats she rescued. Chavis owns NC Snake Catcher but also rescues other pets. She’s hopeful she’ll be able to find them homes.

“Hoarding is always sad,” Chavis said. “Anytime a population of animals is out of control it’s a sad situation for the animals involved definitely. You never wanna see it.”

There has been a vet on scene checking these animals out, but so far officials say none of them seem to be seriously injured.

This is an ongoing animal cruelty case, but no charges have been filed yet.