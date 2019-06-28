Hundreds of Springfield teenagers hired for summer jobs in the area

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly 350 Springfield teenagers can’t wait to start their summer jobs at 65 employers in the area.

The youth attended an orientation Friday morning at the Springfield D’Amour Museum of Fine Arts.

YouthWorks is a state funded program that has accelerated the work ethic for thousands of Springfield teenagers over the years. The teens will earn $12 an hour for six weeks of summer work.

“I’m supper excited, I can’t explain the excitement. I’m so honored to be here, it makes me want to explode,” Amiras Ramos, a successful summer job applicant rejoiced.

A program manager for YouthWorks, Ana Reyes, said “I hope that this will foster dependability, initiative and professionalism so in other words they’re going to work, they’re going to learn and learn to earn.”

Thousands of teens applied for the private and public sector summer jobs. For some of them, it will be the first time they’ve brought home a paycheck.