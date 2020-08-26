‘Hunting’ Hurricane Laura as the Category 4 storm prepares to slam into Louisiana, Texas

(WIAT) — As Hurricane Laura approaches landfall along states in the Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center has called the storm “unsurvivable.”
The hurricane has been upgraded to a Category 4 storm overnight. It is expected to hit parts of Louisiana and Texas Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
CBS 42 has exclusive access to cameras along the storm’s path, thanks to hurricane hunter Mark Sudduth via HurricaneTrack.com.
These views from across the Gulf Coast are part of Nexstar’s Hurricane Laura coverage and the storms coming out of the Tropics this hurricane season.
LATEST POSTS
- Democratic lawmakers say RNC filled with ethics violations
- Watch Live: Ft. Hood leader speaks about the death of Sgt. Elder Fernandes
- Coastal Texas residents fearful for loved ones as Laura approaches with ‘unsurvivable storm surge’
- Body of missing Fort Hood soldier who filed sex abuse claim has been found, family attorney says
- Report: Brewers boycott game against Cincinnati Reds