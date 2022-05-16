HUNTINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Huntington Select Board and the Finance Committee have decided to put the Huntington Library’s fiscal year 2023 budget on an Override question in the upcoming special town election.

At a recent budget hearing, the total amount presented did not meet the state requirements to keep the library certified in Massachusetts.

Without certification, Huntington residents will lose the ability to use any other library in the state and the library will also not receive any state funding for the entire year.

A special hearing will be taking place at 7:00 p.m. Monday in Stanton Hall to discuss the issue.