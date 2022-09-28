WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Now that Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Florida, with the storm, comes a number of cancelations and delays in airports across the country.

22News is working for you on some tips from Triple-A that travelers impacted by Hurricane Ian need to know. Triple-A says to make sure to heed all emergency and evacuation orders and remain informed of the latest public safety advisories.

Make sure to check with your travel agent and providers for cancelation policies. Always monitor weather conditions at your departure city and destination. Check with your hotel for local updates on the storm’s impact. If you are flying..check with your airline on their change fee and rebooking policies.

Download your airline’s app and sign up for text alerts to have the most up-to-date information about your flights. If your flight is canceled or delayed, a AAA travel advisor can help you find a safe location to stay while rebooking your flight. Many airlines are waiving fees to reschedule while the storm continues to be a concern.

22News will be tracking the latest with Hurricane Ian and how its impacting our area on air and online.