Husband’s body found in dead woman’s freezer

by: Alex Cabrero, KSL

(KSL) – A man found inside a freezer in a deceased elderly woman’s apartment in Tooele, Utah has been identified as the woman’s husband.

Tooele police say an autopsy identified the man as 69-year-old Paul Edward Mathers. A cause of death was not determined.

The autopsy also did nothing to narrow down how long Mathers’ body may have been in the freezer, which as of Tuesday was believed to be anywhere from a year-and-a-half to 11 years.

The investigation began just after 11 a.m. on Friday, when a Tooele police officer conducted a welfare check at the Remington Park Apartments on 75-year-old Jeanne Sourone-Mathers. A maintenance worker at the complex had not seen the elderly woman for two weeks and asked that police enter her apartment to check on her.

When an officer entered, Sourone-Mathers was found deceased on her bed.

