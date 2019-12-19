I-90W down to one lane in Sturbridge due to tractor trailer crash

1  of  4
STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – I-90 West in Sturbridge is down to one lane in Sturbridge following a crash involving a tractor trailer and other vehicles.

Massachusetts State Police initially reported there being a fuel spill, but further investigation determined there was no spill. The driver of the tractor trailer was taken to the hospital for injuries.

Drivers are currently able to get by in the right travel lane and the break down lane. State police said there was about a 4.5 mile backup as of 3:40 p.m.

