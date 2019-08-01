WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man running a production company in western Massachusetts is thanking the community for helping his family in a time of need.

Chris Thibault, and his company Teebo Films are taking things slower these days. His wife, Missy, and production assistant Nick help run Teebo Films in West Springfield.

Thibault was diagnosed with stage four metastatic breast cancer for the second time last October.

“In the back of my mind I knew one day it might come back,” Thibault told 22News.

Months later his brother, Brandon, died of melanoma. That’s when he decided to tell people his story.

“What hit me more of this whole thing was Brandon going because now it it’s real. Now it’s a real thing. I could die,” Thibault said.

He wrote his blog post, “How to run a production company while living (or dying) with stage 4 cancer,” the day after his brother died and posted it a few days after.

“I need work to make money to survive. That’s why I reached out and asked the community if they could help while I try to figure this problem out,” he said.

He originally didn’t tell people about his diagnosis because he was afraid of what people would think. “Because who wants to deal with someone who’s really sick and cant produce,” he said.

But after the outpouring of support he’s gotten from the community, he’s happy he told people.

“I can’t be more happy with the support so far and were gonna need it. I am going to have to take time off of work to do these treatments and really just try to stay alive,” Thibault told 22News.

Thibault recently came back from Canada where he was looking into other treatments for his cancer.

“I’m trying everything because I’m really desperately trying to stay alive at this point,” he said.

He’s had three failed treatments so far.

“Cancer’s winning. It’s on a slow winning scale.”

Thibault and his wife are grateful for the support because it’s allowed them to do projects around his diagnosis. They’ve titled the project where they do blogs, videos and podcasts around his cancer, “Living our script.”

The couple have three children.

If you want to donate or read more about Thibault’s story go to their website.