‘I still have more to prove’: Brady thanks fans in Instagram post

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Four days after the Patriots’ season came to an end, Tom Brady took to Instagram to thank fans, teammates and the organization.

“I have been blessed to find a career I love, teammates who go to battle with me, an organization that believes in me, and fans who have been behind us every step of the way,” he wrote.

A six-time Super Bowl champion, four-time Super Bowl MVP and three-time league MVP, Brady is essentially set to hit free agency for the first time in his career this offseason thanks to a clause in the contract he signed before the 2019 season.

With Brady’s future uncertain, speculations have risen.

When he was asked about retirement following the wild-card loss to the Titans, Brady said, “I would say it’s pretty unlikely, but, yeah, hopefully unlikely.”

His Instagram post does not confirm nor deny any rumors going around but he mentions he still has “more to prove.”

“In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You don’t always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again,” Brady wrote. “And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.”

Brady has said he wants to play until he is 45. He will turn 43 in August.