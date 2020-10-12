I-Team: Gun sales on the rise in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–In times of uncertainty, when Americans fear for the safety of their lives and property, gun sales spike.

The FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) tracks the number of people who have applied to purchase a firearm through a licensed firearm dealer. The current statistics show that firearms sales are on the increase.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation told the 22News I-Team that 40 percent of people buying guns this year are first-time gun owners, over 5 million people across the country.

Does Massachusetts reflect those numbers and those security concerns? The 22News I-Team finds out how many and what types of guns are being bought by Massachusetts residents.

