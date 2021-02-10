I-Team: Massachusetts wasted more than 1,200 vaccine doses

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 1,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been tossed out throughout Massachusetts, according to the State’s Department of Public Health.
The 22News I-Team learned that a total of 1,272 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been discarded. According to the DPH, 1,096 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 176 doses of Pfizer were reported as wasted.
Moderna’s vaccine only has a shelf life of six hours.
“10 doses can be withdrawn from the multiple-dose vial. After the first dose has been withdrawn, punctured vials must be discarded after 6 hours, whether they’re stored in the refrigerator or at room temperature. Once thawed, never refreeze Moderna COVID‑19 Vaccine,” the company’s website reads.
Massachusetts has received 960,100 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Wednesday. The 1,272 doses wasted represents 0.13% of total doses being discarded.
None of the discarded doses came from the Eastfield Mall mass vaccination site, according to the DPH.