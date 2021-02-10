I-Team: Massachusetts wasted more than 1,200 vaccine doses

FILE – In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, healthcare worker receives a second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Beaumont Health in Southfield, Mich. With frustration rising over the slow rollout of the vaccine, state leaders and other politicians are turning up the pressure, improvising and seeking to bend the rules to get shots in arms more quickly. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 1,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been tossed out throughout Massachusetts, according to the State’s Department of Public Health.

The 22News I-Team learned that a total of 1,272 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been discarded. According to the DPH, 1,096 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 176 doses of Pfizer were reported as wasted.

Moderna’s vaccine only has a shelf life of six hours.

“10 doses can be withdrawn from the multiple-dose vial. After the first dose has been withdrawn, punctured vials must be discarded after 6 hours, whether they’re stored in the refrigerator or at room temperature. Once thawed, never refreeze Moderna COVID‑19 Vaccine,” the company’s website reads.

Massachusetts has received 960,100 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Wednesday. The 1,272 doses wasted represents 0.13% of total doses being discarded.

None of the discarded doses came from the Eastfield Mall mass vaccination site, according to the DPH.